One-in-10-year rainfall in Wellington, strong wind warning lifted

Roads in Wellington affected by the flooding. Photo / NZTA

Roads in Wellington affected by the flooding. Photo / NZTA

Wellington has been drenched with one-in-10-year rainfall and flooding that closed motorways.

MetService meteorologist Rob Kerr said the region got about 100mm of rain in 15 hours ending with a downpour yesterday afternoon.

"Heavy-ish rain fell on and off for most of the day and then bang, that really super-heavy blast came through right at the end."

Kerr said it was a once-in-a-decade rainfall.

A strong wind warning for Wellington and Wairarapa south of Featherston has now been lifted.

However, a strong wind watch remains in force for the rest of Wairarapa, the Tararua District, and Hawke's Bay south of Hastings until early this afternoon.

Yesterday gusts of 120km/h were recorded in Kelburn and 135km/h on top of Remutaka Hill.

NZTA advised one northbound lane on State Highway 2 from Ngauranga to Petone reopened at 1am.

However the temporary speed limit is 50 km/h because of flooding and debris.

The left lane of State Highway 2 before the Petone overbridge is still blocked by flooding.

Motorists have been urged to take extra care, drive to the conditions and expect delays while crews restore the state highway network.