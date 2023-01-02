Fire and Emergency dispatched three vehicles in response to a house fire in Northland, Wellington this morning. Photo / Azaria Howell

Fire and Emergency dispatched three vehicles in response to a house fire in Northland, Wellington this morning. Photo / Azaria Howell

One person has been found dead following a house fire at a Creswick Tce property in Northland, Wellington this morning.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson confirmed that they responded to a 111 call at 7.19am regarding smoke showing from a house.

FENZ dispatched three vehicles in response to the incident and carried out firefighting and search and rescue activities, they said.

“We’re currently investigating the cause in liaison with the Police,” said FENZ.

A Police spokesperson said they were called to assist Fire and Emergency at the scene around 7.40am.

“Police and Fire and Emergency will make inquiries into the circumstances of the fire and the death will be referred to the Coroner,” Police said.

MORE TO COME







