Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

One found dead after house fire in Northand, Wellington this morning

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Fire and Emergency dispatched three vehicles in response to a house fire in Northland, Wellington this morning. Photo / Azaria Howell

Fire and Emergency dispatched three vehicles in response to a house fire in Northland, Wellington this morning. Photo / Azaria Howell

One person has been found dead following a house fire at a Creswick Tce property in Northland, Wellington this morning.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson confirmed that they responded to a 111 call at 7.19am regarding smoke showing from a house.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

FENZ dispatched three vehicles in response to the incident and carried out firefighting and search and rescue activities, they said.

“We’re currently investigating the cause in liaison with the Police,” said FENZ.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

A Police spokesperson said they were called to assist Fire and Emergency at the scene around 7.40am.

“Police and Fire and Emergency will make inquiries into the circumstances of the fire and the death will be referred to the Coroner,” Police said.

MORE TO COME

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.



Latest from New Zealand

Athenree Gorge fatal crash

Athenree Gorge fatal crash

Children among seven people injured as two cars collide on State Highway 2 near Waihi. Video / Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopters