There has been a serious crash in Mangakino, Waikato.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

There has been a serious crash in Mangakino, Waikato.

One person is dead and two are hospitalised after a crash in Mangakino.

The crash occurred on Waipapa Rd between Scott Rd and Monarch Rd around 4pm.

Two patients in serious condition were taken to Waikato Hospital.

One person is dead and two people have been taken to hospital after a crash in the Waikato town of Mangakino.

Police said the crash happened on Waipapa Rd between Scott Rd and Monarch Rd about 4pm.

One person died at the scene.

“The road remains closed, motorists are advised to avoid the area,” a spokesperson said.