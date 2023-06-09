The fatal crash was reported to police at 7.10pm.

One person has died and two more are injured after a “serious” two-vehicle crash on State Highway 1 near Mata, south of Whangārei.

Emergency services responded to the crash at 7.10pm on Friday and initial information suggested at least one person was seriously injured.

The two injured people, one critically and another seriously, have both been taken to Whangārei Hospital.

As a result of the crash, SH1 was closed and diversions were being put in place.

Due to a serious crash, SH1 is now CLOSED near Mata, between Hewlett Rd and Salmon Rd. Please follow directions from emergency services on-site.SCU is en-route. The road may remain CLOSED for several hours. ^CS pic.twitter.com/mTebTeREiC — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) June 9, 2023

“State Highway 1 is expected to remain closed for several hours. Southbound traffic is being diverted at Springfield Rd and northbound traffic at Salmon Rd,” said a police spokesperson.

“Please follow directions from emergency services on-site,” said Waka Kotahi NZTA.