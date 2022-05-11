Voyager 2021 media awards
One dead, two injured after motorcycle crash near Auckland Airport

Police are at the scene. Photo / Bevan Conley

A person has died and two more are injured after a motorcycle crash on George Bolt Memorial Drive, in Mangere.

The crash between the motorcycle and a vehicle occurred before 6am this morning on the intersection of George Bolt Memorial Drive and Ihumātao Rd.

The motorcyclist was rushed to hospital but died soon after the crash, and the two occupants of the vehicle were also injured. Police remain on the scene with the Serious Crash Unit, and cordons are in place.

The road is currently closed between George Bolt Memorial and Tom Pearce Drives and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Police are advising entering and exiting the airport area using State Highway 20B/Puhinui Road instead.