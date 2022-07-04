One dead, three injured in crash near Havelock North

Emergency services were called to the serious crash near Havelock North. Photo Warren Buckland

One person is dead and three other people injured after a crash involving three vehicles near Havelock North today.

The crash, near a bend on St Georges Rd, was reported to emergency services moments after 4.30pm, and soon afterwards police had closed the road between Havelock and Te Aute roads.

Police said soon after 6pm one person from one car had died, and three others from another were injured, one seriously.

It was unclear if there had been any injuries to anyone in the third vehicle.

Traffic management was in place, motorists were advised to avoid the area, and the police Serious Crash Unit was investigating.

It was the first fatality reported on wider-Hawke's Bay roads in just over five weeks since the last of four deaths in May. The national road toll for 2022 was provisionally 189, well up on the Covid-19 years of 2020 and 2021, but at least five fewer than the 2019 total to July 4.