One dead, SH30 closed after milk tanker and car collide at Lake Rotoma

Emergency services were notified of the crash, involving a milk tanker and a car, at around 5.10pm. Photo / NZME

One person has died following a serious crash on State Highway 30 at Lake Rotoma in Rotorua, police say.

Emergency services were notified of the crash, involving a milk tanker and a car, at around 5.10pm.

The sole occupant of the car died at the scene.

The highway was expected to remain closed, between Oxford and Matahi roads, for some time while the scene was cleared.

Police were assisting with traffic management and diversions were in place.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area if possible.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager earlier said a fire crew from Rotoma station had responded to the crash.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said at 6.45pm that one fire crew from Kawerau station was still on the scene and there were no reports of any trapped people.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said one ambulance attended the crash and two patients were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advised motorists to delay their journey if possible, or be prepared for a long detour while a serious crash investigation takes place.

Northbound detour: SH30, left on to SH33, right on to SH 2, right on to SH30 or

Southbound detour: SH30, right on to SH2, left on to SH33, then left on SH30.