- One person is dead and another critically injured after two vehicles crashed near Linton.
- The crash occurred on Tennent Drive/State Highway 57 around 10.10pm.
- The Serious Crash Unit attended, and the highway has since reopened.
One person is dead and a second has been critically injured after a two-vehicle crash south-west of Palmerston North last night, police say.
Emergency services were alerted to the crash on Tennent Drive/State Highway 57, near Linton, about 10.10pm.
“One person died at the scene while another was airlifted to Wellington Hospital, where they remain,” police said in a media release.