One person is dead and a second has been critically injured after two vehicles crashed on State Highway 57 near Linton last night. Image / Google Maps

One person is dead and another critically injured after two vehicles crashed near Linton.

The crash occurred on Tennent Drive/State Highway 57 around 10.10pm.

The Serious Crash Unit attended, and the highway has since reopened.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash on Tennent Drive/State Highway 57, near Linton, about 10.10pm.

“One person died at the scene while another was airlifted to Wellington Hospital, where they remain,” police said in a media release.