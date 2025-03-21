Advertisement
One dead, one injured after SH57 crash near Linton, Palmerston North

One person is dead and a second has been critically injured after two vehicles crashed on State Highway 57 near Linton last night. Image / Google Maps

  • One person is dead and another critically injured after two vehicles crashed near Linton.
  • The crash occurred on Tennent Drive/State Highway 57 around 10.10pm.
  • The Serious Crash Unit attended, and the highway has since reopened.

One person is dead and a second has been critically injured after a two-vehicle crash south-west of Palmerston North last night, police say.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash on Tennent Drive/State Highway 57, near Linton, about 10.10pm.

“One person died at the scene while another was airlifted to Wellington Hospital, where they remain,” police said in a media release.

The Serious Crash Unit went to the crash site, with the highway closed while a scene examination took place.

However, the road has since reopened, police said.

