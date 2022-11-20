A person has been killed in a crash in South Auckland early this morning.

Police said emergency services were called to the intersection of Everglade Drive and Redoubt Rd in Goodwood Heights, Manukau, after reports of a crash between two vehicles.

The victim died at the scene of the crash, which happened shortly before 2am.

A witness said one of the vehicles involved is a motorcycle.

Police said the circumstances of the crash are not yet known and inquiries are ongoing.



