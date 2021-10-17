Voyager 2021 media awards
One dead in McLaren Falls Park crash

McLaren Falls Park. Photo / File

Bay of Plenty Times

One person has died after a single-vehicle crash at McLaren Falls Park this morning.

Police were notified that a car had crashed into a tree around 7:50am.

The sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene, police said in a statement.

The Serious Crash Unit attended the scene, and inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing.

Tauranga City Council said in a media statement the park would be closed today due to the crash and emergency services were at the scene.

A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances were called to the scene.