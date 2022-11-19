One dead in fatal Christchurch crash overnight

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

One person has died after a serious single-vehicle crash on Ruru Road, Bromley, overnight.

Police were called to the scene about 12.10am.

The sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.

A witness posted in the Bromley Residents community Facebook group around midnight and said a car had driven straight through the Ruru Road and Hay Street intersection, into a house.

Another commented that the same car had hit other vehicles before the fatal crash.

Police to the Herald no one else was harmed.

