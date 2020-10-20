One dead in diving incident at Northland beach

A person has died while diving off Waimamaku Beach in the Hokianga district. Image / Google

A person has been killed in what is believed to have been a diving accident at a beach in Northland.

Police in the area were called to reports of a sudden death at a beach in Waimamaku, in the Hokianga district, yesterday afternoon.

"A number of people were diving off the beach and one of the individuals was located deceased," a police spokesman said.

"Emergency services were notified and the deceased was airlifted from the beach to a waiting ambulance."

Authorities are yet to release details of the person who has died or give anymore information about the circumstances of the death.

The Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust service was also called to the spot just after 4pm.

The trust said their crew was tasked to assist a patient.

Police say they are making inquiries still.

The death has been referred to a coroner.