One person has died in a two-vehicle crash near Taupō.
State Highway 1, between SH5 and Centennial Drive, is expected to be closed for some time as the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.
Police were called to the crash about 9.50am.
Diversions are in place and motorists should avoid the area if possible.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews sent two fire crews to the scene and St John responded with one helicopter, one ambulance and one rapid response unit.
It's the second fatal crash along that stretch of SH1, also known as the Eastern Taupō Arterial, in two days.
One person died in a crash near the intersection of Centennial Drive on Tuesday.
More to come.