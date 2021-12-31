One dead in crash in New Plymouth, serious crashes also reported in Auckland overnight

Auckland welcomes in the new year with a light show. Video / Auckland Unlimited / Vector

A person has died in an early-morning crash in New Plymouth.

Police confirmed the fatality after earlier reports of an accident causing delays on St Aubyn St at the intersection of Calvert Rd.

The road remains closed late this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene just before 5am after reports that a vehicle had crashed into a parked car, police said.

"The intersection is blocked while emergency services attend the scene. Motorists are asked to take alternate routes."

UPDATE 9:40AM

SH44 Moturoa will remain CLOSED for several hours, while SCU is now on-site doing the investigation. Please detour via SH45 & drive with extra care. Thank you for your ongoing patience. ^LZ https://t.co/FKx0aNp5gv — Waka Kotahi NZTA Central North Island (@WakaKotahiCNI) December 31, 2021

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says State Highway 44 Moturoa will remain closed for several hours as a result.

"Please detour via SH45 and drive with extra care. Thank you for your ongoing patience," NZTA said.

The fatality comes after two other serious crashes in Auckland.

Just after midnight, emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash in Te Atatū Peninsula, West Auckland.

Police confirmed this morning that one person was taken to hospital in a critical condition, while a second person - from the second car involved - suffered serious injuries in the collision.

Several police cars and ambulance vehicles were called to the scene of the crash on Harbour View Rd about 12.15am.

Emergency services were called to a serious crash in Te Atatū Peninsula just after midnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A police spokeswoman said the Serious Crash Unit had carried out a scene examination to determine the circumstances of the incident.

Road closures were put in place around the crash scene.

Serious injuries after vehicle crashes into parked car

Another serious crash was reported about two hours later on Ransom Smyth Dr in Randwick Park, near Manurewa, South Auckland.

Police told the Herald this morning a ute had crashed into a number of parked cars on the street just after 2am.

A ute crashed into a number of parked cars in Randwick Park, near Manurewa, South Auckland overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

"One person was taken to hospital [in a critical condition]," a spokeswoman said.

The Serious Crash Unit also attended the scene and carried out an examination.

A witness said one of the vehicles that appeared to have been struck by the main vehicle involved was completely crumpled from the back.