New ZealandUpdated

One dead in Canterbury crash, two people airlifted after Auckland smash

Quick Read
Two crashes this morning have left one dead and two people with serious injures.

NZ Herald

Separate crashes this morning have left one person dead in Canterbury and two people airlifted to hospital in Auckland.

A crash on State Highway 1 this morning in Rakaia, Canterbury, involving a pedestrian and a vehicle around 6.30am has left one person dead.

The accident occurred between Chertsey Line Rd and Pendarves Rakaia Rd.

The road remains closed but is due to reopen shortly after the Serious Crash Unit conducted an examination of the scene. An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.

In Kumeu, West Auckland, a two-vehicle crash around 9.33am today has left two people with serious to moderate injures.

The crash has left Old North Rd closed by police with diversions in place.

Police said the injured pair were airlifted to hospital.