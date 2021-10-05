One dead following serious crash in Te Horo on the Kapiti Coast closes SH1

Emergency services are responding to the serious two-car crash. Photo / Bevan Conley

A person has died following a two-car crash that closed State Highway 1 on the Kapiti Coast tonight.

Emergency services responded to the crash on SH1, near the intersection with Te Hapua Road.

Police were notified of the crash about 7.50pm.

The sole occupant of one vehicle died at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was airlifted to Wellington Hospital with serious injuries.

SH1 remains closed between Waikanae and Te Horo and is expected to be closed for several more hours.

Police are asking for information from the public, including anyone who saw a black 1998 Nissan Terrano vehicle travelling northbound prior to the crash.

Drivers of vehicles in the area with dashcams are also asked to check for any footage of this vehicle.

Police by calling 105 and quoting event number P048176036.

The Serious Crash Unit have been advised.