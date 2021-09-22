One dead following crash involving vehicle and pedestrian in Manurewa

Police were called to a serious crash in Manurewa at 7pm. Photo / Bevan Conley

A person has died following a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Russell Road in Manurewa.

Police were called to the crash about 7pm.

A police spokesperson confirmed a person had died at the scene.

Part of Russell Road is closed while emergency services remain at the scene. It is expected to be closed for some time and police are asking motorists to take an alternative route.