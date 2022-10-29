Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

One dead, five seriously injured in Napier crash

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Police and emergency services were called to crash scene at 11.50pm on Saturday night. Photo / File

Police and emergency services were called to crash scene at 11.50pm on Saturday night. Photo / File

One person has died and five are seriously injured following a single car crash on Shakespeare Road in Napier last night.

A police spokeswoman said police and Emergency services were called to the crash at 11.50pm on Saturday, October 29.

"One person died at the scene and serious injuries are reported to five other occupants of the vehicle," the spokeswoman said.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance and part of Shakespeare Rd remains closed while a scene examination is being carried out.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.

Latest from New Zealand