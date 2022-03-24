Footage from NZTA's traffic cams show that traffic is currently backed up on the Southern motorway. Photo / NZTA

One person has reportedly died following a serious crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway near Gillies Ave in Epsom, central Auckland.

Police were alerted to the multi-vechicle crash about 8.10pm.

Police confirmed there had been "serious injuries".

A witness told the Herald a vehicle had been swerving between lanes before flipping while trying to avoid another vehicle near the Gillies Ave off-ramp.

"Everything was very fast, we were very close, but fortunately avoided the crash, we saw the sparks from the collision against the concrete," the witness said.

Police said the southbound lanes were closed, with traffic needing to exit at Gillies Ave and detouring through to the Greenlane on-ramp.

-More to come.