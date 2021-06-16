One dead and two injured after two-vehicle crash on SH26 in the Waikato

A person has died and two people have been injured - one critically - in a crash on State Highway 26 in Newstead in the Waikato this morning.
Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash on Morrinsville Rd between Marshmeadow Rd and Hoeka Rd at 7.30am.
The road remains closed and Police are urging motorists to take alternative routes.
The crash could cause further delays to those heading to the second day of Fieldays at nearby Mystery Creek, with traffic already crawling to get into the agricultural event.
A St John spokesperson confirmed a rescue helicopter transferred one patient in a critical condition to Waikato Hospital. Two ambulances were also sent to the crash.
