One dead after two separate crashes on State Highway 2 at Minden

Police are at a second crash today on State Highway 2 at Minden. Photo / File

Police have confirmed one person died after a serious crash on State Highway 2 at Minden, north of Tauranga.

A statement from police said the two-vehicle crash happened at 8.45pm yesterday.

A driver from one of the vehicles died at the scene, the statement said.

A person from the other vehicle sustained serious injuries.

The crash was the second on the same stretch of road yesterday.

Earlier,two people were seriously injured after their car crashed into a tree on the highway, near the intersection with Clarke Rd.

A St John spokesman said two people with serious injuries had been taken to Tauranga Hospital by ambulance.

The highway was closed to eastbound traffic for a period.

A witness said they heard a "big bang" before people went rushing to help.

Another witness who was driving a few minutes behind described it as a nasty crash.

She said it was a sad sight to see the two people involved, and debris "everywhere".