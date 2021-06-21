One dead after two separate crashes on State Highway 2 at Minden

Police have confirmed one person died after a serious crash on State Highway 2 at Minden, north of Tauranga.
A statement from police said the two-vehicle crash happened at 8.45pm yesterday.
A driver from one of the vehicles died at the scene, the statement said.
A person from the other vehicle sustained serious injuries.
The crash was the second on the same stretch of road yesterday.
Earlier,two people were seriously injured after their car crashed into a tree on the highway, near the intersection with Clarke Rd.
A St John spokesman said two people with serious injuries had been taken to Tauranga Hospital by ambulance.
The highway was closed to eastbound traffic for a period.
A witness said they heard a "big bang" before people went rushing to help.
Another witness who was driving a few minutes behind described it as a nasty crash.
She said it was a sad sight to see the two people involved, and debris "everywhere".