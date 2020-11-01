One dead after serious crash in Canterbury

Photo / NZH

A person has died following a crash involving a motorbike and a car in Canterbury this morning.

The crash happened on Omihi Road (SH1) in Greta Valley, Hurunui at about 7.50am.

A police spokeswoman said one person has died following the crash.

"The road remains closed and traffic management is in place while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene."

Motorists are advised to avoid the area or expect delays.

Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the crash, the spokeswoman said.

A St John spokesman referred a request for comment to police.