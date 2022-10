Police at the scene of fatal crash between a motorcycle and car on Salesyard Rd, Otahuhu. Photo / Darren Masters

One person has died after a car and motorcycle collided in South Auckland this evening.

Police were called to the crash on Salesyard Rd, Ōtāhuhu, at 5.10pm.

A spokesperson said that the road is expected to be closed for some time.

Diversions are in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area.