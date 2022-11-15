Traffic is backed up on the Northern Motorway after an accident near Leith Saddle. Photo / Gregor Richardson

One person is dead after a serious crash involving a car and a truck on Dunedin’s Northern Motorway this morning.

The crash happened shortly before 8am on State Highway 1, about 200m south of the Leith Valley Rd turnoff at Pigeon Flat.

The road was closed and diversions were in place. a police spokeswoman said.

An Otago Daily Times photographer at the scene said that the road was completely blocked with a large emergency services presence at the scene.

A big queue of traffic, mostly made up of trucks, could be seen on the northern side of the crash.

Cars were being let through Leith Valley Rd, but there was no sign of any cars travelling north, the photographer said.

UPDATE: 9:20AM

A detour has now been established: South use Leith Valley Rd, Malvern St, Duke St back to SH1.

Northbound use Great King St North, North Rd, Mount Cargill Rd, Harvey St back to SH1.

The detour route is not suitable for heavy vehicles or towing vehicles. ^JP https://t.co/ycHdDjlBXm — Waka Kotahi NZTA Otago & Southland (@WakaKotahiOS) November 15, 2022



