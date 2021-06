FILE

One person has died after a crash near Turangi.

A statement from police said the single-vehicle crash, on State Highway 1, Turangi, happened about 11pm yesterday.

A car left the road and hit a tree. The sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene, the statement said.

The road was closed while the scene was examined and was reopened shortly after 3am.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are continuing.