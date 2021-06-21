Voyager 2021 media awards
Police investigate sudden death in Pegasus Drive, Rotorua

Police are investigating a death at a Rotorua address today. Photo / File

Rotorua Daily Post

Police are investigating a sudden death in Rotorua this morning.

Police said in a statement this morning they received a report at 8:15am that a woman had been found unresponsive at a Pegasus Drive property.

She was declared dead at the scene.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained, and a scene examination has taken place.

Inquiries are under way to determine the circumstances, and a post-mortem will be taking place.

An update will be provided when further detail is available.