A person has died following a crash in Invercargill this morning. Photo / File

A person has died following a crash in Invercargill this morning. Photo / File

A person has died after a crash in Invercargill this morning.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash, on Chelmsford St, at 10.20am.

Police earlier said one person was seriously injured and another had moderate injuries but later said this afternoon one person had died.

An investigation is ongoing.

Motorists were earlier asked to avoid the area, and diversions were likely.