One person has died following a crash in the Coromandel this evening.

The crash occurred on Kopu-Hikuai Rd (SH 25A), near the Tairua River bridge at around 8pm.

A police spokesperson said the driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle and sadly died at the scene.

The spokesperson also said that the road is closed and motorists are being asked to use alternative routes.