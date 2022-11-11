Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

One dead after car crashes into power pole in Waikato

NZ Herald
Quick Read

One person has died after their car hit a power pole in the Waikato.

Emergency teams rushed to the crash site on Bridge St in Tokoroa at about 1am today.

“The sole occupant died at the scene,” police said.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

Latest from New Zealand