One dead after car crashes into power pole in Waikato

One person has died after their car hit a power pole in the Waikato.
Emergency teams rushed to the crash site on Bridge St in Tokoroa at about 1am today.
“The sole occupant died at the scene,” police said.
The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.
Police are unable to confirm the identity of the body.