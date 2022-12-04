One person has died while another is fighting for their life after a single-vehicle crash in Parnell tonight.

Police were called to Stanley St about 9.15pm after reports that a car had collided with a traffic light.

A police spokesperson confirmed one person died as a result of the crash and another was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Traffic management is in place at the scene and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.