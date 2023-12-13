Police respond to reports of a serious assault at Shani's Family Eatery and Bar in Taradale, Napier. Photo / Connull Lang

Police respond to reports of a serious assault at Shani's Family Eatery and Bar in Taradale, Napier. Photo / Connull Lang

Emergency services are responding to a serious assault at a restaurant in Taradale, Napier, this evening.

A police spokesperson confirmed they received reports of an assault at a premises on Gloucester St about 8pm.

“One person has been taken into custody,” they said.

The Herald understands the incident occurred at Shani’s Family Eatery and Bar.

Police earlier said an ambulance service was also in attendance.

Witnesses near the scene said five to six police vehicles and two ambulances responded.

A reporter at the scene said police were speaking with people outside and walking through the restaurant.

Patrons from upstairs leaving the venue said they didn’t see anything and declined to comment further.

The officer in charge on the scene declined to comment on what had occurred.

A staff member at the restaurant hung up when contacted tonight by the Herald.

Shani’s is a popular family restaurant that has its headquarters in Taradale with other smaller establishments across Hawke’s Bay.

The outside of the Gloucester St restaurant was the scene of a gang confrontation in 2020 after Mongrel Mob members booked a 60-person gathering inside without telling restaurant staff who they were.

Rival Black Power members met them on the road as a brawl broke out, before a vehicle jumped the kerb, crossing over a footpath and travelling on the wrong side of the road in the direction of the crowd.

At least one shot was fired from a gun during the commotion, with one 25-year-old man seriously injured by gunshot, and a pellet striking the back of a child’s car seat while a child sat in it.

- MORE TO COME