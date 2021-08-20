Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand

Ōmanawa double murder witness sentenced for possession of firearms and ammunition

4 minutes to read
Armed police pictured at a cordon at the entrance to Ormsby Lane in the Kaimai Ranges, west of Tauranga. Photo / NZME

Zoe Hunter
By:

Multimedia journalist

A key Crown witness in a double murder trial has been given a reduced sentence for his own offending after giving evidence despite "fear" of repercussion.

Daniel de Martin was sentenced under the Arms Act

