A forensic psychiatrist has highlighted 10 separate episodes of heart arrhythmia Olivia Podmore experienced in the last 18 months of her life as evidence of an alarming level of stress the athlete was dealing with.
The episodes were often bad enough to send the cyclist to a hospital emergency department and, given they did not appear to be related to cardiac disease, reflected “quite a bit of distress happening”.
Podmore died in a suspected suicide the day after the Tokyo Olympics ended, August 9, 2021, after the track cyclist failed to qualify for that event following a Covid-19-interrupted selection process complicated by several controversies.
Dr Erik Monasterio appeared yesterday and today in the coronial inquest into Podmore’s death in the Hamilton District Court to provide independent expert evidence on the Rio Olmypian’s interaction with medical specialists via High Performance Sports NZ (HPSNZ) and Cycling NZ (CNZ).
While Monasterio admitted, “You have to be very careful … you don’t look back and say people should have known better” after a suicide, he was critical of the lack of action from health professionals treating Podmore in the 18 months before her death.
Monasterio reflected on the identification of severe to very severe symptoms of depression, anxiety and stress in Podmore via structured psychological screening tools, called the DASS-21, in February 2020.
“No specific steps appear to have been taken to better understand the nature and impact of those symptoms, or to provide specific intervention,” the psychiatrist said.
“This seems to be out of keeping with the HPSNZ mental health strategy extant at the time. In my opinion, the lack of response is inadequate, as this clearly identified a significant level of distress. This occurred close to the time that Olympic selections occurred, and with Olivia advised that she would not be included in the Tokyo Olympic Games team.”
Monasterio also commented on clear signs of distress in Podmore’s repeated episodes of heart arrhythmia in the 18 months before her death aged 24.
“It was recognised that symptoms of anxiety and/or side-effect from treatment with paroxetine [an antidepressant] led Olivia to experience cardiac arrythmias and chest pain,” he said.
“This occurred while she experienced prominent symptoms of depression, anxiety and suicide preoccupations. The complex interplay between the side-effect to medications, physiological and psychological symptoms of psychiatric disturbance and uncertainty around risk issues, may have been better elucidated by referral to a psychiatrist.”
Monasterio also today disputed some of the observations from a health professional treating Podmore during her time at CNZ who said Podmore was “functioning well day-to-day” in the last year of her life and “was flying”.
The psychiatrist said that such outward signs, especially among performance athletes who often “possess considerable mental resilience”, were not necessarily good indicators of suicidal risk.
Monasterio observed people can be high functioning and suicidal, and a clinical risk assessment is needed above observations of daily demeanour.
He also highlighted the period of the Tokyo Olympics as a particularly vulnerable time.
“The available documentation indicates that Olivia reported she had been unfairly excluded,” he said.
“In my opinion, the combination of these factors is likely to have significantly contributed to the later emergence and persistence of the symptoms of depression, anxiety and suicidal preoccupations (which were consistently identified from January and particularly April 2021). It is not clear, from the available information, what steps were taken to explain and support Olivia for exclusion from the Olympic team.”
The health practitioner was treating Podmore for many years during her time at Cycling NZ and has given evidence this week in the coronial inquest.
He also revealed he took no notes in his treatment of Podmore during her time in the Cycling NZ system, admitting he has “no excuse” for the lapse and saying “I should be better than that”.
The health practitioner was on the witness stand all of yesterday and touched on many aspects of his treatment of Podmore after she entered the high-performance sports system in 2014 straight out of Middleton Grange – a Christian school in Christchurch.
In his witness brief, the health practitioner gave an account of all his dealings with Podmore and provided details on one of his final interactions with the 24-year-old. He recalled the events by old invoices and his electronic calendar due to the lack of notes.
“In May 2021 … Olivia asked to speak with me about her teenage experiences, specifically about her terminating a pregnancy, to make sure she was using the performance mindset … established in our work to help her keep the right perspective about those years. I spoke with her twice on the phone,” he said.
The health practitioner said the key to these conversations was Podmore “having a non-judgmental regard for herself”.
“We talked about her viewing the decision she made as a teenager in the context of her cycling dream and taking pride in her ability to make such a big decision at such a young age,” he said.
“Olivia was also proud about how she had progressed from that time, and felt that she had done everything possible to be first selected for the Rio Olympics, and then the Tokyo Olympics.
“She felt integrity for following her decision, and that she had actually succeeded. Olivia was very calm, coherent and mature in these calls, despite the grief associated with her decision in retrospect. Olivia wanted to have her own family and this motivation was enhancing her regret that she also felt when looking back on those years.”
HPSNZ, CNZ and several other witnesses sought non-publication orders through King’s Counsel. In all, there will be four KCs at the inquest – something that riles Chris Middleton given the legal expenses the family have endured over several years.
Other notable witnesses at the inquest include friend and two-time Olympic gold medallist Eric Murray, and close friend Andrew McLean, who was Podmore’s housemate at the time of her death, sharing a residence on the outskirts of Cambridge where she died.
Murray and McLean were with Podmore the weekend before she died, skiing in Queenstown.
Among the coaches speaking at the coronial inquiry will be former CNZ lead track sprint coach Rene Wolff and CNZ high-performance director Martin Barras, as well as the chief executive at the time, Jacques Landry.
All three men resigned from their roles in the six months following Podmore’s death.
Sport NZ chief executive Raelene Castle will also appear as a witness.
“We would like to extend our sympathies to the family and friends of Olivia Podmore. HPSNZ appreciates that the coronial inquest will be a very difficult time for them,” Castle said in a statement.
“It may also be a difficult time for those who worked closely with Olivia within the high-performance system and HPSNZ will be providing support if and when needed.
“Athlete wellbeing is one of the three key focuses of the HPSNZ strategy, and a lot of new initiatives, updated policies and compulsory training have been introduced across the high-performance system over the last four years.
“We are all continuously learning, and the coronial inquiry will be an important next step in the process, as we work to ensure that high-performance sport is a place where all athletes can thrive and succeed.”
In her final social media post, hours before she died, Podmore referenced a “cover-up” at CNZ.
The Herald has also reported on the personal challenges Podmore faced in the last year of her life after she was told in August 2020 that she would not be selected for the Tokyo Olympics. Podmore was using drugs recreationally during this time, and receiving psychological help.
Many fellow CNZ athletes felt Podmore was unfairly treated during selection for those Olympics. A legal dispute around selection lodged by another CNZ athlete close to Podmore complicated matters further.