St John urged to assess its call-taking process, elderly migrants tell of abuse by New Zealand children and Papua New Guinea considers foreign support.

Two people have been arrested over the burglaries of three Auckland homes after they were spotted leaving the scene in an inflatable dinghy.

Senior Sergeant Garry Larsen of the Auckland Maritime Unit said police were notified of three homes in Whenuapai being broken into overnight on May 20.

“The offender allegedly accessed the Kauri Rd properties via a small inflatable dinghy, which was found floating near Herald Island,” Larsen said.

Several items were taken from the properties, including a vehicle.

“Members of the public have observed a male rowing back to a boat across the inlet to a yacht on a mooring near Paremoremo and have quickly contacted police.”

Two people were arrested on a yacht after burglaries at three Whenuapai homes overnight on May 20. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Two people were arrested after tip-offs from nearby residents. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

With assistance from the Eagle helicopter, Deodar and one of the Maritime Unit’s rigid-hulled inflatable boats (RHIB) simultaneously came alongside the vessel and the two occupants were immediately arrested for the burglaries.

“The yacht was then cleared and some property recovered,” Larsen said.

A 48-year-old man is due to appear in Auckland District Court tomorrow, charged with burglary, unlawfully taking a motor vehicle and unlawfully entering an enclosed area.

Police told the Herald only one person was charged over the incident.

Police recovered some property taken from the homes on the yacht. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Both Deodar and one of the Maritime Unit’s rigid-hulled inflatable boats simultaneously came alongside the vessel. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

One resident on the local community Facebook page alleged one offender broke into their home, had a shower and afterwards put on their son’s clothes. It is understood one of the alleged offenders was wearing these clothes when arrested.

“This is a great result for our staff and the local community ... I would like to thank the member of the public who acted quickly to notify us of their observations, which proved pivotal in these quick apprehensions,” Larsen said.

“Our teams work hard to keep our communities safe and these arrests are another example of how we can and do work together to achieve positive results every day.”

Police encouraged anyone who witnesses illegal or suspicious behaviour to report it by calling 111 if it’s happening now or 105 if it’s after the fact.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.