Off-ramp on major Auckland motorway closed following crash involving a motorcycle, one person critically injured

A crash involving a motorcycle has closed an off-ramp on Auckland SH18. Photo / File

A person has been critically injured and an off-ramp closed after a serious crash involving a motorcycle on a major Auckland motorway.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the eastbound Tauhinu Rd off-ramp on SH18 Upper Harbour motorway is closed.

Police responded to the incident around 10.25am.

“Initial indications suggest one person has received critical injuries,” said a police spokesperson.

Diversions are currently in place while emergency services respond.

“Consider exiting via the next off-ramp eastbound at Albany Highway,” said Waka Kotahi.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

The accident is causing disruption for bus users.

Auckland Transport said the inbound 120 bus service will be detoured until further notice.

