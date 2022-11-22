Off-duty Santa attacked near West Auckland mall

Scammers siphon millions from Kiwis, low interest rates a thing of the past and wild weather warnings are in place in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A person who had just finished their Santa shift at WestCity Waitakere shopping centre has been targeted in a daytime attack.

Police are investigating after the mall Santa, who was no longer in uniform and walking from the WestCity Waitakere shopping centre, was assaulted.

A shopping centre spokesperson today appealed to shoppers who saw the incident unfold at 2.10pm to contact police.

“We have checked in on the health and wellbeing of the affected party and will provide ongoing support where possible. The shopping centre management team has engaged the Police and is working closely with them around this incident,” said the spokesperson.

Providing a safe and welcoming environment for all shopping centre employees, contractors, retailers and customers was of the utmost importance, they said.

“While we acknowledge this can be a stressful time of year, we ask that people remain respectful and courteous to everybody at the shopping centre.”

A police spokesperson said they were continuing to make inquiries into a report of an assault at a shopping centre in Henderson yesterday afternoon.

A Spokesperson for the agency that employed the Santa said they had spoken with him and “he is in good spirits all things considered and is taking time to rest at home”.

The shopping centre asked anyone with information about the attack to contact the police on 105 using the number P052689090 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.