OCR explained: What can we expect, and what does the interest rate mean for you?

The reason why tomorrow’s OCR announcement is such a big deal is because after holding the Official Cash Rate steady at 5.5% since May last year, some are picking it could finally come down. But opinion is divided.
What are the major banks predicting?
ASB
ASB is one of the boldest of the bunch, predicting a 25-basis-point (bps) cut tomorrow, and the same for subsequent announcements this year.
“We acknowledge it is a line-ball call, with forecasters split on the outcome, but that is the decision the RBNZ is now likely to make.
“The biggest room for regret has quickly moved to holding interest rates too high for too long, with long-held concerns about easing too soon fading rapidly.”
BNZ
BNZ is much the same, tentatively pointing to a drop – saying the RBNZ can either cut now, or wait and be forced into a 50bps cut in November.
It referenced the RBNZ’s use of the word “tempered” in its July monetary policy review.
“‘Tempered’ to us implies steady and guarded rather than knee-jerk, hence, our expectation of an earlier and more regular move than a panicked late response.”