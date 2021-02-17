Ocean Beach crash: Surf lifesaver says increased traffic on beach is causing problems

A surf life saving director raised safety concerns amid increased beach traffic on Ocean Beach. Photo / Paul Taylor

An Ocean Beach surf lifesaver says increased vehicle traffic on the beach is starting to cause problems.

On Friday about 2.30pm a motorcyclist was taken by ambulance to Hawke's Bay Hospital with serious injuries after falling off on the Hawke's Bay beach.

The man in his 20s has since been discharged, according to a Hawke's Bay District Health Board spokeswoman.

Emergency services were called to a motorcycle crash on Ocean Beach last Friday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Ocean Beach Kiwi SLS Club lifeguarding director Matt Mannington said two young volunteer surf life savers administered first-aid and oxygen aid to the motorcyclist until emergency services arrived.

Mannington said the volunteers were conducting a beach education course when bystanders alerted them to the crash.

"The driver broke his collarbone and suffered other injuries."

Mannington said two access points to the beach were recently closed, and since then it has put pressure on the remaining access points.

"We've seen a lot more traffic up and down the beach as a result, which is a bit more of a worry.

"And we think it could become more of a problem in the future."

There is a 20km/h speed limit on Ocean Beach. Hastings District Council said driving rules are the same as on a road, except for the speed limit.

A HDC spokeswoman said there were signs with the driving rules present at the beach.

Ocean Beach Kiwi SLS Club lifeguarding director Matt Mannington raised safety concerns after a motorcycle crash on the beach. Photo / Warren Buckland

Mannington said Ocean Beach had got busier year-on-year, helped recently by the lack of international travel, and he urged beachgoers to adhere to the rules.

"We just ask the public to use common sense and respect beachgoers.

"We will sometimes make comment to drivers, but we can't tell our young volunteers to confront someone who's abusing the beach. We're not there to enforce the road rules."