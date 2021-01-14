Occupants trapped after vehicle towing caravan crashes in South Canterbury

The occupants of a rolled ute were trapped in their vehicle after a serious crash near Omarama.
Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle smash on the Twizel-Omarama Road, at about 12.30pm.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said two crews freed the trapped occupants.
Ambulance officers are also at the scene.
Initial reports are there have been injuries, a police spokesperson said.
The road will be closed and motorists should expect significant delays.