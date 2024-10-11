Kiwis caught in Hurricane Milton’s devastation, Chris Luxon speaks out against Israel’s Prime Minister and how the Government’s books are looking amid challenging economic times.

By RNZ

One of New Zealand’s finest poets has died at the age of 90.

Fleur Adcock, the older sister of the novelist Marilyn Duckworth, spent much of her childhood in England, until the family returned to New Zealand in 1947 when she was 13.

At 18, she married fellow poet Alistair Te Ariki Campbell while studying at Victoria University. A second marriage to the writer Barry Crump lasted only five months and Adcock moved to Britain, never to live again in New Zealand, although she came back often to give readings and visit her family.