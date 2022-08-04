Ardgowan Rd was closed until yesterday afternoon, after two people died in a car accident on Tuesday night. Photo / Kayla Hodge

Police have released the names of the two people killed in a crash in Oamaru on Tuesday night.

They were Grant Robert Rawson (51) and Erin Louise Sheehy (48), who was known as Erin Ross, both of Oamaru.

They were the sole occupants of the ute that rolled in Ardgowan Rd, between Homestead and Redcastle Rds, and both died at the scene.

"Oamaru Police wish to convey our condolences to the family and the wider community,'' Sergeant Tony Woodbridge said.

Police are still investigating on behalf of the Coroner, Sgt Woodbridge said.

Acting Sergeant Ross Lory, of Oamaru, yesterday said it appeared the vehicle had failed to go around a corner and rolled as a result.

He could not disclose whether speed or alcohol contributed to the crash at this stage, but all factors were being looked at.

Ardgowan Rd was closed between Homestead Rd and Ardgowan School for most of yesterday while a scene examination took place.

The road reopened at 2.45pm yesterday.