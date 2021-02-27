NZ's luckiest Lotto store strikes again - four times in one night

Five Hawke's Bay Lotto players won $19,947 as part of Lotto's Second Division draw. Photo / File

New Zealand's luckiest Lotto store has struck again - this time four times in one night.

Five Hawke's Bay residents will enjoy a boost to their bank accounts after winning $19,947 as part of Lotto's Second Division draw – four purchased from Unichem Stortford Lodge Pharmacy in Hastings.

The region's winners were five of 20 players to win in Saturday night's draw.

One lucky Unichem Stortford Lodge player who also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $47,251.

The St Leonards store has produced 49 First Division winning tickets since Lotto's inception in NZ, with more than $39m worth of First Division and Powerball winnings since 2001.

The other winning Hawke's Bay ticket was sold at Paper Plus Select Havelock North.

The other Second Division winning tickets were purchased in Kaeo, Kaiwaka, Auckland, Hamilton, Te Puke, Rotorua, Carterton, Marlborough, Christchurch and Timaru.

A Lotto Powerball player in Christchurch will also be celebrating after winning $22.5m.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the winning stores is encouraged to write their name on the back and check their ticket at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.