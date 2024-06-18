Hawke's Bay's Waiohiki Marae, designed by Designgroup Stapleton Elliot, was awarded a top architecture honour at the recent NZIA Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay awards. Photo / Mike Watson

Hawke's Bay's Waiohiki Marae, designed by Designgroup Stapleton Elliot, was awarded a top architecture honour at the recent NZIA Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay awards. Photo / Mike Watson

A wharenui known for sheltering those impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle is one of 18 Hawke’s Bay buildings singled out for architectural merit.

Named as a winner in the Te Kāhui Whaihanga New Zealand Institute of Architect’s (NZIA) Awards, which include local and Gisborne designs, Waiohiki Marae’s wharenui was a winner in the Public Architecture category at the awards held at the Toitoi Municipal Building, which also won a Heritage award in Hastings on Friday.

The marae was the first port of call for many experiencing the devastation of Cyclone Gabrielle last year, which killed one person and destroyed many homes in the small settlement.

A new meeting house was opened on the marae in mid-2021 and was used for meetings as the communities gathered for updates on cyclone recovery, such as progress with the reopening of bridge access across the river.

Judges praised the design, spearheaded by Designgroup Stapleton Elliot, as a “testament to resilience and community spirit”, noting its commitment to sustainability and cultural integrity.

“Hau Te Ananui’s design principles, blending tradition with innovation, ensure the marae remains a cherished gathering place. ‘By the people for the people’ symbolises strength, unity and renewal,” a judge’s citation said.

In the Commercial Architecture category, Stage 1 of the $40 million Kaweka Hospital designed by Architecture HDT was praised for its “strong and colourful presence in the suburban streetscape,” and narrative of connection with the Kaweka Ranges.

The hospital, opened in 2022, has a team of 40 surgical and non-surgical specialists.

Stage 1 of the Kaweka Hospital in Hastings won an award in the Commercial Architecture category for its "strong and colourful presence" in the suburban streetscape. Photo / Mike Watson

“The roof form, textured brick facade, concrete pilasters, articulated openings and landscaping work together to present a building that contributes to a sense of urbanity and engagement with the streetscape.”

Stage two, which will cost a further $60m and be built across three levels, is on schedule for a mid-2025 opening.

Also in Hastings, Te Whare Te Manukura at Taikura Rudolf Steiner School was one of two local schools honoured in the Education category.

The whare, opened last year, is used as a teaching space and place for those in the school community to come together for things like pōwhiri, whakatau (less-formal welcome ceremony) and their waiata mai group.

Judges complimented the relationship between Atkinson Harwood Architecture and artists, notably the carved maihi by Charles Paringatai and works by master carver Nathan Foote.

“The timber mahua serves as a spacious and inviting area for performance, fostering community and cultural celebration. Carefully selected materials and colours are in complement with context.”

Te Whare Te Manukura by Atkinson Harwood Architecture at Taikura Rudolf Steiner School opened last year and was commended in the Education category. Photo / Warren Buckland

In the Housing category, extraordinary settings were met with stunning architectural responses. The winners included homes in rural, coastal and suburban locations and one multi-unit community of 20 houses, St Aubyn Village Estate.

“After everything we’ve been through in this region, it was uplifting to see so many high-quality projects and such positive design and building work happening in the region,” jury convenor and Hawke’s Bay architect Ann Galloway said.

“Everywhere we visited, we experienced buildings that have been transformed by the way the architects approached the design and location.”

Twenty new modern houses are arranged to address both the street and internal lanes at St Aubyn Village Estate by Designgroup Stapleton Elliott. Photo / Mike Watson

Full list of Hawke’s Bay winners by category

Commercial Architecture

● Kaweka Hospital - Stage I by Architecture HDT Hawke’s Bay (Hastings)

● Tribune by RTA Studio (Hastings)

● Joll Road Laneways - Stage 2 by RTA Studio (Havelock North)

Education

● Te Whare Te Manukura by Atkinson Harwood Architecture (Hastings)

● Heretaunga Intermediate School by DCA Architects of Transformation (Hastings)

Heritage

● Toitoi Municipal Building, Hastings by Matthews & Matthews Architects (Hastings)

Housing

● Black Beech House by Bonnifait + Associates Architects (Haumoana)

● The Woolshed’s Sibling by Chloe Coles (Tangoio)

● Bone / Moroney House by Clarkson Architects (Maraekakaho)

● Punakerua by Designgroup Stapleton Elliott and Crosson Architects, in association

● Tākapu by Daniel Marshall Architect (Hastings)

● Haumoana House by Glamuzina Architects (Haumoana)

● Mahia Retreat by Hoogerbrug Architects (Mahia)

● Westshore House by Three Sixty Architecture (Napier)

Housing — Multi Unit

● St Aubyn Village Estate by Designgroup Stapleton Elliott (Hastings)

Interior Architecture

● Joll Road Laneways - Stage 2 Interiors by RTA Studio and AGD in association (Havelock North)

Public Architecture

● Waiohiki Marae Wharenui by Designgroup Stapleton Elliott (Waiohiki)

Small Project Architecture

● Windsor ZS 11kV Switchboard Upgrade by Charissa Snijders Architect (Hastings)