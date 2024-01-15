Stand-up with Finance Minister Grant Robertson, Primary Industries Minister Damien O'Connor and Police Minister Stuart Nash at Taylor Corp Orchard and Packhouse at Waiohiki. Video / Mark Mitchell

A marae which was a first port of call for stricken Cyclone Gabrielle victims before their evacuation to another marae last February is about to start building the wharekai it has been without since a fire more than 21 years ago.

Waiohiki Marae chair Hinewai Ormsby says the marae could have done with the kitchen and dining facilities after the locals in the community near Taradale took refuge while abandoning their flooded homes.

Ultimately, without the facilities to cope for a longer stay for the numbers which swelled to about 160, victims were evacuated to Waipatu Marae, near Hastings.

But Ormsby says the circumstances highlighted the Ngati Paarau and wider community’s urgent need for the facilities its own marae could have provided.

Now funding has been approved, with $1.9 million arranged through government agency Te Puni Kokiri, and on Saturday about 60 people gathered in the scorching hot temperatures for the turning of the sod beginning a $2 million-plus project which it is hoped will have the new facilities in place by the first week of December.

Ormsby says there is still fundraising to do for the appliances, furnishings and other aspects for the facilities at the marae near the southern banks of the Tutaekuri River and overlooked by landmark and historic pā site Otatara.

Marae trustee Dick Hilton, who did the morning’s shovel-work, has been appointed project manager and lead contractor Alexander Construction, which was represented at the event by managing director Mark Hamilton, will move on to the site almost immediately to begin the groundwork.

He said the primary facility of about 380 square metres would be able to host about 300 people, but has an open-ended feature to be “more practical”.

A new meeting house was opened on the marae in mid-2021, and was used for some of the meetings as the communities gathered for updates on cyclone recovery, such as progress with the reopening of bridge access across the river.

Former wharenui Te Huinga was destroyed by fire in March 2002.



