NZ sets TPP signing terms

Mr Key said it was standard in free trade deals to have a phasing out of tariffs. Photo / Alan Gibson

New Zealand will not sign a Trans Pacific Partnership Agreement unless it removes tariffs on dairy products and allows the state-owned drug-buying agency to stay, Prime Minister John Key said yesterday.

"We are not prepared to see dairy excluded," he said.

"In the end, New Zealand can't sign up to the TPP if it excludes our biggest export."

Mr Key said it was standard in free trade deals to have a phasing out of tariffs but he wouldn't comment on the timeframe.

He was commenting ahead of the 15th round of TPP negotiations, in Auckland next week, when hundreds of negotiators from 11 countries will continue talks.