A machete-wielding man was shot at outside Wellington Hospital yesterday, sparking a large police response and a bolstering of security.

Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch said the clash began outside a motor lodge opposite the entrance of the hospital on Riddiford St at 5.07pm on Wednesday evening.

A person was threatened with a machete by a man driving a white Ford Ranger, Leitch said.

The threatened person then grabbed a firearm and along with another person, jumped into a grey Mitsubishi Colt and drove into the hospital car park, opposite the emergency department’s entrance.

“They then drove the wrong way up the main vehicle exit stopping outside the main hospital entrance at 5.16pm where the Ford Ranger was now parked, Leitch said.

“A further confrontation occurred between the occupants of the two vehicles before a firearm was discharged towards the Ford Ranger.

“Both vehicles and their occupants immediately left the area.”

The pair remain at large.

Police outside Wellington Hospital on Wednesday evening. Photo / John Gerritsen, RNZ

“Initial indications suggest those involved were known to each other and there is not an immediate threat to the wider public,” Leitch said.

“Those involved have not been located at this stage and police are following positive lines of inquiry.”

Leitch said there will be an increased police presence in the area to “provide reassurance to the community”.

A police car was stationed outside the Ascot Motor Lodge this morning.

A spokesperson for the lodge said he saw “a lot of police cars” outside the lodge yesterday.

Health New Zealand Capital, Coast & Hutt Valley Hospital & Specialist Services group director operations Jamie Duncan said security has been bolstered around the hospital.

“No one was injured, there was no risk to patients or staff, and the hospital continues to operate as normal.

“People can be assured that it remains safe to come to the hospital.”

Anyone with information, including photos or videos, can call 105 or make a report online via 105.police.govt.nz. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.