Helen Robertson, right, buys some stuff at the Friends of Animal Charities shop, from Donna Platt, left, and Annette Buckley. Photo / David Haxton

Helen Robertson, right, buys some stuff at the Friends of Animal Charities shop, from Donna Platt, left, and Annette Buckley. Photo / David Haxton

There’s a single-minded focus when it comes to selling second-hand goods in a small shop in Paraparaumu Beach - helping animals in need.

The Friends of Animal Charities shop in Maclean St has celebrated 10 years in business.

And in that time the shop has given more than $500,000 to 61 charities across New Zealand who work to help animals.

There’s been no time for celebration as the focus is always on the next sale, which could help an animal in need.

Friends of Animal Charities (FOAC) was started in August 2012 when a group of like-minded women, spearheaded by Janine Tieman and Brenda Cavanagh, realised a lot was needed to help those at the coalface rescuing abandoned, traumatised and hurt animals.

It started with donated goods from markets and garage sales before becoming a registered charity in April 2014 when it took over a Maclean St shop.

In the beginning, it concentrated on local and Lower North Island charities but is now covering the whole of New Zealand.

The shop is operated by a group of loyal volunteers, numbering about 20, who do a range of tasks from receiving and sorting donated goods, restocking shelves, operating the cash register, engaging with customers, and keeping everything clean, tidy and appealing.

Inside the Friends of Animal Charities shop in Paraparaumu Beach. Photo / David Haxton

Volunteer Annette Buckley loved working in the shop.

“It’s the camaraderie,” she said.

“Beautiful customers, lovely donations, and great staff who all get on well.

“We do all sorts here and everyone mucks in from shifts behind the counter, sorting, pricing, cleaning.”

Another volunteer, Donna Platt, praised Tieman, who she described as the creative force.

“The shop always looks stunning and she does lovely window displays which usually get changed each week.”

Customer Helen Robertson said the shop was “excellent”.

“I come to the shop regularly and there’s always a great variety of items for sale.”

The Friends of Animal Charities shop is located at 11 Maclean St, Paraparaumu Beach