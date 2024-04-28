Hawke’s Bay news in brief: Overnight closures on Napier-Taupō Rd

Napier-Taupō road closures as work continues night and day on State Highway 5. File photo / Warren Buckland

State Highway 5 between Napier and Taupō will be closed to through-traffic on Monday night for asphalting and line-marking.

This is likely to impact upon Tuesday’s delivery of Hawke’s Bay Today and could mean delays in delivery of a few hours for all subscribers.

NZTA Waka Kotahi says the road will be closed near Tarawera from 8pm on Monday to 5am Tuesday but there will be access for residents.

On the following night, also from 8pm-5am, there will be 40-minute stops on SH5 at Waione Bridge (south of Tarawera). At least seven other sites on the highway have traffic disruptions while Transport Rebuild East Coast (TREC) makes safety improvements and repairs.

Meet the candidates

Cape Coast Community Group will host a meet the candidates evening for those vying for the two new council seats representing the Tākitimu and Heretaunga wards of Hastings District Council.

Nine of the 10 candidates across both wards have confirmed their attendance at the evening.

There will be light refreshments and the opportunity for questions from the floor. The event at Te Awanga Hall, 9 Wellwood Terrace, Te Awanga, will begin 6pm, Tuesday April 30.

Hawke’s Bay Knowledge Bank seeks volunteers

The Hawke’s Bay Knowledge Bank would like to reassure the public they are still operating normally.

They continue to receive large and small collections from many different people, groups and organisations, enabling them to digitise with upgraded and more efficient equipment.

A large focus will be placed on the collection of photos, stories, and documents in a joint project, with Radio Hawke’s Bay which will record verbal information to document Cyclone Gabrielle.

This will be a long-term undertaking and they expect a lot more information to come over the next few years.

The Knowledge Bank is also in the process of expanding operations to other areas, including Central Hawke’s Bay, Taradale and Wairoa.

They hoped to double current numbers and include distance volunteers to help with digital, transcribing, proofreading and online research.

