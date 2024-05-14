The Clarks.

Taking the stage this Sunday as guests of Te Awamutu Country Music Club are West Auckland country entertainers The Clarks - a multi-award-winning husband and wife duo.

Dennis has been part of the country music scene for several years, but music took off for him when former TV star Donna joined him five years ago.

Their blend of traditional songs and more upbeat country rock makes for an exciting time wherever they appear.

Everyone is welcome to join the club this Sunday afternoon from 1pm at the Methodist Church Hall. For more information, contact Te Awamutu Country Music Club president Ruth Cunningham on 07 871 2799.