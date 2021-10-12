NZ right-wing nationalist group on internal Facebook blacklist of terror and hate groups

The group has white supremacist views. Photo / 123rf

The name of a New Zealand right-wing nationalist group has appeared on an internal Facebook list of terror and hate groups released by international media today.

Action Zealandia, which is believed to have been active for over two years, is featured in the document under the "Facebook Dangerous Individuals and Organisations List".

Other organisations included in the document have links to the KKK, ISIS, Hamas and the Proud Boys.

In response to Herald inquiries, Action Zealandia's "Mike E" said "is this the same Facebook that directly impacts elections in countries throughout the world for corporate financial interests?"

"The same Facebook that collects, stores, and sells their users' data while lying, deferring and pleading the 5th in Congress?"

Under the "Ideals" section on Action Zealandia's website it says European identity is "under threat" within New Zealand.

"Demographic replacement is being brought about by corporations and business that care more about importing foreign cheap labour to maximise their own profits. This is at the expense of the European community," the page reads.

The page also says the organisation wants to create a "unified voice" for European New Zealanders and "halt this ongoing replacement".

Earlier this year it was reported that the organisation restricts its membership to "physically fit, tidy European male[s] of sound mind and good character".

The same Critic investigation revealed in August the group consisted of 30 active members and said there were an estimated further eight "supporters", at least three of whom are women.

Earlier this month the charging documents for a soldier accused of espionage showed he was allegedly a member of far-right groups the Dominion Movement and Action Zealandia between an unknown date in 2017 and December 13, 2019.

They also stated he failed to report finding classified documents after he was allegedly found with a Pams chiller bag containing intelligence training materials, at a "restricted" classification level.